RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'He used to go on errands for me' - Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri clears on relationship with Mayor Blessing

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri disassociates himself from Mayor Blessing.

Tonto Dikeh, Mayor Blessing and Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/PrinceKpokpogri]
Tonto Dikeh, Mayor Blessing and Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/PrinceKpokpogri]

Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has revealed that Blessing Mayor was never his friend.

Recommended articles

The activist made this known after Dikeh was spotted hanging out with Mayor over the weekend.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 15, 2021, Kpokpogri said Mayor was never his close friend as he only used to go on errands for him.

Kpokpogri disassociates himself from Mayor Blessing.
Kpokpogri disassociates himself from Mayor Blessing. Pulse Nigeria

Kpokpogri's post may be conflicting as Mayor had revealed during his feud with Dikeh that he was instrumental to their relationship.

According to Mayor, he was the one who told Dikeh to give Kpokpogri a chance during the early stage of their relationship.

Dikeh released photos from her outing with Mayor over the weekend and it simply left fans and critics wondering about their relationship.

She went on to clear the air about her relationship with Mayor.

"Online brothers and sisters, he is just a friend oooo. Una nor remember when Mayor come out come fight for me. Don't worry I wouldn't disappoint you guys again," she wrote.

Mayor was one of those who surprisingly took sides with Dikeh during her messy breakup with Kpokpogri.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'He used to go on errands for me' - Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri clears on relationship with Mayor Blessing

'He used to go on errands for me' - Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri clears on relationship with Mayor Blessing

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

Steve Gukas is back on set, confirms new production in the works

Steve Gukas is back on set, confirms new production in the works

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' stays at No. 1 for a sixth consecutive week on the TurnTable Top 50

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' stays at No. 1 for a sixth consecutive week on the TurnTable Top 50

Check out all the times that Nigerian artists won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

Check out all the times that Nigerian artists won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

'Juju Stories' lands AFRIFF recognition

'Juju Stories' lands AFRIFF recognition

The power of the dog: is a western movie that's generating Oscar buzz

The power of the dog: is a western movie that's generating Oscar buzz

Wizkid named Best African Act at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Wizkid named Best African Act at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Celestine Donkor

'Miracle or magic?' - Etinosa Idemudia reacts to miracle performed by pastor Paul Eneche

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

'I nor dey give man money and car again o' - Tonto Dikeh forewarns prospective toasters

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]