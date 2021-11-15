'He used to go on errands for me' - Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri clears on relationship with Mayor Blessing

The activist made this known after Dikeh was spotted hanging out with Mayor over the weekend.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 15, 2021, Kpokpogri said Mayor was never his close friend as he only used to go on errands for him.

Kpokpogri's post may be conflicting as Mayor had revealed during his feud with Dikeh that he was instrumental to their relationship.

According to Mayor, he was the one who told Dikeh to give Kpokpogri a chance during the early stage of their relationship.

Dikeh released photos from her outing with Mayor over the weekend and it simply left fans and critics wondering about their relationship.

She went on to clear the air about her relationship with Mayor.

"Online brothers and sisters, he is just a friend oooo. Una nor remember when Mayor come out come fight for me. Don't worry I wouldn't disappoint you guys again," she wrote.