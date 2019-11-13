As hilarious as it might sound, Tonto Dikeh is presently wondering what her father was doing when billionaires like Aliko Dangote was getting rich.

The movie star made her frustrations known while reacting to the huge amount of money DJ Cuppy got from her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote for her charity organisation.

"5billion!!! No no no I am not angry I am just here wondering what my father was doing when Dangote was getting richer??? I need to know if he just went to God for a fine face cause man is super facial hawt and forgot to ask for money...11 years in foundation spending my own money without help and boom one one with 1 min experience...las las its who has money not who has passion. God bless Otedola for the next generation he is about to bless... I just wish you bless them thru other working foundations," she wrote.

From all indications, Tonto Dikeh simply would love for well-meaning philanthropists to notice her charitable events and help support them...but trolling her daddy!!! That is so hilarious!

Still talking about charitable events, a few days ago, DJ Cuppy got a whopping N5.1B cash gift for her charity organisation. When that news broke, it got a lot of people talking so we aren't surprised that Tonto Dikeh couldn't hide her emotions.

DJ Cuppy celebrated her birthday on Monday, November 11, 2019, and the gifts didn't just come in millions but billions. [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

The disc jockey took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 11, 2019, where she shared the big news. According to Cuppy, this was the best birthday gift she has ever received.

"BEST Birthday Present! The #CuppyGoldGala was such a success! ✨ The @CuppyFoundation raised over 5.1 billion Naira to help Nigerian children! 👏🏾🙌🏾 #CuppyDay," she wrote. Just so you know, DJ Cuppy's N5.1.B cash gift will b geared towards her foundation which is aimed at helping Nigerian children.