Tonto Dikeh has sent a very stern warning to a number of celebrities to stop begging her man for money.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Tonto Dikeh didn't even go subliminal as she mentioned the names of the celebrities who keep begging her lover for financial assistance.

"Dear Nollywood and music industry, I am in a new relationship now and, to God, if I see anyone of you begging him money, begging him to sponsor your shows or movies... I will mess you up and your whole life!! Idiots. Na if I find una beg abi. I will expose all your gay asses and the females to go!!" she wrote.

Then she went for the killer as she gave a roll call of all the celebrities on the table she was shaking.

"Ik igbonna, Annie, 2face, eniola, praise, juju, TOYIN, and co be warned I truly don't want problem!! But I will beat you up if you can beat me get ready!!" she concluded.

We guess nobody will be surprised at Tonto Dikeh's latest rants as it has become the norm for her to go after anyone in her way.

A few hours ago, she took her battle to the doorsteps of IK Ogbonna who she called out over some really despicable claims.

Tonto Dikeh drags IK Ogbonna on Instagram

It looks like the beef between Tonto Dikeh and IK Ogbonna might be heading for the worse as she has dragged him again on Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 23, 2019, where she shared a post on her Instagram stories. Trust us guys when we say Tonto Dikeh took no prisoners as she made some comments about IK Ogbonna which will leave a lot of people talking.

"IK has your ass stopped licking??? Waiting for the bone your gonna throw! Patiently cause this dog wldnt stop barking anytime soon," she wrote.

IK Ogbonna is yet to respond to Tonto Dikeh's latest rants on social media but we know this gist is far from over.