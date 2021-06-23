Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu
Maduagwu had asked the movie star to wake up from her 'audio Bentley dream.'
In 2019, when the actress announced that she had bought a Bentley, the actor threw shades at her, claiming that the news was false.
"Even a #Fulani herdsman can buy a brand new Bentley in his dream, madam, wake up from your AUDIO Bentley dream… If you had 160 thousand Pounds or less to allegedly buy a #Bentley, how come you did not #travel to Dubai in a private jet?" he wrote.
Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, where she announced the arrival of the Bentley.
She also took shared a screenshot of the message Maduagwu posted in 2019.
"I remember when I bought my Bentley. I saved this picture🤣🤣🤣 Well thank God for his grace for Adding a MAYBACH to the fleets. GOD HAS BEEN SO GREAT. New Age, New Ride 🥰🌹 Happy birthday to me again again again again again. Can’t wait to hold you MB," she wrote.
"In this Life Ehnn Shock your MOCKERS/HATERS ooo and the shock the ones the send to fight you too. Do PeemWork hardt Workhard and see. #36thBDAYGIFT #ITSAMAYBACHBABY #NSPPD."
