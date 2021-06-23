Tonto Dikeh takes delivery of Bentley, recounts when she was mocked by Uche Maduagwu

In 2019, when the actress announced that she had bought a Bentley, the actor threw shades at her, claiming that the news was false.

"Even a #Fulani herdsman can buy a brand new Bentley in his dream, madam, wake up from your AUDIO Bentley dream… If you had 160 thousand Pounds or less to allegedly buy a #Bentley, how come you did not #travel to Dubai in a private jet?" he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, where she announced the arrival of the Bentley.

She also took shared a screenshot of the message Maduagwu posted in 2019.

"I remember when I bought my Bentley. I saved this picture🤣🤣🤣 Well thank God for his grace for Adding a MAYBACH to the fleets. GOD HAS BEEN SO GREAT. New Age, New Ride 🥰🌹 Happy birthday to me again again again again again. Can’t wait to hold you MB," she wrote.