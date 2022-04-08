Tonto Dikeh takes back Toyota Hilux truck she bought for her ex Prince Kpokpogri

The actress bought the truck for her then-boyfriend on his birthday in 2021.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, April 8, 2022, the movie star shared a video of the truck parked at her residence with Beyonce's 'Irreplaceable' playing at the background.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I even took the fake key back down to air freshener!! 🥴🥴🥴🥴🤣🤣🤣🥴🥴🥴🥴 Few more to go and the vawulence ends. 2022 birthday gift LEXUS 570 as them say we no fit buy am💃🏾🥂," she captioned the video.

This is coming days after they both dragged themselves on Instagram.

"In as much as I don't like trouble, I don't shy away when I see one. Community penis you said? Fine! But for every husband you've slept with, every boyfriend you've snatched and the dirty life you've lived, you need to make peace with God and free yourself from this obvious depression, Ashawo," Kpokpogri wrote.

In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother.

"Oga Kpo kpo from morning till night, Abeg between me and you who is the Prostitute? Name the names of the husbands I have snatched or boyfriends, name a place any blog joined me together with anyone’s husband. Oo I call you a COMMUNITY PUBLIC DICK BECAUSE THATS WHO YOU!!" she wrote.

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

Pulse Nigeria

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.