Tonto Dikeh shares loved up photos with her man Prince Kpokpogri

The movie star teased fans with the lovey-dovey photos via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

''What God can not do does not exist," she captioned the photos.

Dikeh and her new man, made their relationship public about a week ago during his birthday.

The movie star celebrated him on his special day and even got him a very expensive gift.

Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Dikeh was married to businessman, Churchill Olakunle. Their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.