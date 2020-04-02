Tonto Dikeh says she is surprised that these days women are being taught online how to steal men from their partners.

The actress made this known during an Instagram live chat with media mogul, Ubi Franklin.

Franklin had asked the actress to advise young ladies who want to join the bubbling Nollywood industry and her take on how social media has influenced the talent space.

"The social media has had a huge to play today. I see a lot of people selling kayamata on social media. People teaching young women how to steal men from their partners. Maybe it is pussy money they..." she said.

The conversation with Ubi ended abruptly as Dikeh couldn't finish her sentence as the live interview was cut short.

Tonto Dikeh was a guest on Ubi Franklin's Instagram Live show on Thursday, April 2, 2020, where she got to talk about her career, business, charity works and decision to join politics in the future.

While chatting with Franklin, the Nollywood movie star said fans and followers shouldn't be surprised if she ends up as the governor of Rivers State in the future.

However, even though she isn't really a fan because of past personal experiences, the single mother of one says joining politics isn't out of the picture.