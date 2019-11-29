Tonto Dikeh is thankful for all the past mistakes in her life which have helped to make her the 'man' she is today.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2019, where she shared a post about her life experiences and the lessons learnt.

"I’M THANKFUL FOR ALL MY MISTAKES/FAILURES. THEY ARE THE EVIDENCE THAT PROVES I TRIED. I’ve learned more from failure than I have succeeded. It’s the training ground that’s preparing me for where I’m going. I no longer fear it. Instead, it gets me closer to the GOAL. Without it, I wouldn’t be the MAN I am today," she wrote.

Over the last few days, Tonto Dikeh has been embroiled a lot of drama which even got her trending on social media for two days.

Tonto Dikeh is thankful for all the past mistakes in her life which have helped to make her the 'man' she is today. [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

From the deportation rumours to fighting with blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus and most recently denying the claims that her international passport was seized by the security authorities in Dubai, she has every reason to be remorse and thankful.

The deportation rumours...

Tonto Dikeh has denied the news going around that she was deported from Dubai. [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

In a video released by the movie star, she laughed off the insinuation that she was deported to Nigeria from Dubai.

"Hello, people whats up. I heard you guys have been looking for me up to the extent that you guys created fake news that I was deported. Really? Anyways I'm still here...still here...going to be here for a while. And please stop the fake news, I have not been deported. Y'all don't know my name? Its King Tonto. You guys are joking with me, I swear, these bloggers be joking with me," she said.

In a video released by the movie star, she laughed off the insinuation that she was deported to Nigeria from Dubai. [Instagram/Tontolet]

Prior to the release of this video, there had been reports that Tonto Dikeh was arrested in Dubai after reportedly getting into a fight with some security personals.