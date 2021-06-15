Tonto Dikeh says she sponsored IVF treatments for 7 women in honour of the late Ibidun Ighodalo

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Dikeh revealed how she fell in love with the Ibidun, and she was one of those people who had tried to reach her during her difficult times.

"I only knew you at/in your death, I wondered why everyone seemed so sad n mourned you publicly. My first thought WHO IS SHE, I did the girly thing..slide into your page, watched your beautiful life. Took a stroll to your DM and I fell in love with you immediately," she wrote.

"You tired to reach out as a support and pillar IN MY TRYING TIMES. You were one of the only people who tried to help me and you didn't even know me. In your honour last year I gave seven women IVF treatment to celebrate you in private."

"Am grateful for the love you wanted to give me...KEEP RESTING IN PEACE MA'AM."

Ighodalo died on June 14, 2020, at the age of 39.

She was married to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House Church.

Ighodalo was also a successful event planner whose outfit Elizabeth R, had big brands in her clientele.

She was also the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues about infertility.