Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is raising her son without the help of any man.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

According to the single mum, she is a proud mum who has been taking care of her son who just turned five.

"I am A VERY PROUD mom not because I have a child but because I singlehandedly financially, emotionally, academically, and spiritually catered for him with absolutely zero help from any man born of a woman/any woman born of a man. And Uptill Date still DOING THE KINGS STUFF INDEPENDENTLY💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻" she wrote.

"For 5years it’s been my Sweat and Blood, My Love and hugs, My Wealth and Gains. I am proud TO CALL MYSELF MRMOM CAUSE I DID IT ALL ALONE. I pray God never ceases to Amaze us with his Love, We shall never beg nor need Help!"

"I love you dangerously baby boy. Damn, I got it right with you. My sauce, my ace, my gateway, my lead way, my world, thanks for making me a man. Happy birthday, baby."

Dikeh welcomed her son back in 2016 with former husband, Churchill Olakunle.

The former couple got divorced in 2017.