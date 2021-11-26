'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, November 26, 2021, while sharing details of what she desires in life at the moment.

"I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak🙄, Na insufficient funds I Dey fear now🤪💃🏾," she wrote.

Dikeh's post is coming barely a week after she forewarned prospective toasters and admirers on social media.

"I nor dey give man money and car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye abeg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love o," she replied.

"E no go reach me you turn less privileged 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈🙈 I am now team buy him boxers and Roll o."

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Prince Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.