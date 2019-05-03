Tonto Dikeh wants all the celebrities who she didnt drag on her social media page in her recent social media rants, to know that they dont really mean so much to her.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2019. According to her, even though she noticed them, she didn't say anything because they are part of the 'Z-list.'

"I LOVE HOW YOU GUYS FEAR ME SO MUCH!! NO TAGS, JUST SUBS!!" she captioned the post. Apparently, Tonto Dikeh feels a number of celebrities are scared of actually calling her out one on one rather, they have resulted in throwing subs at her.

However, that wasn't the case of a number of celebrities who outrightly called her out over her recent social media escapades. It would be recalled that a few days ago, Tonto Dikeh shut the Internet down when she dragged her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle over his antecedents during their marriage.

A number of celebrities took to their social media platforms to call her out and trust Tonto Dikeh who not only threatened to beat up but also sue those who wouldn't stay away from her affairs.

Drumbeats of war as Tonto Dikeh plans to beat Funke Adesiyan

Okay guys, if you think Tonto Dikehs recent social media rants are going to slide anytime soon, then have a rethink as there might be a huge physical fight coming soon, as she plans to beat fellow actress, Funke Adesiyan.

The new rift between both actresses started off when Funke Adesiyan shared a post on her Instagram page which to a lot felt sounded like she was shading Tonto Dikeh. It didn't take long before Tonto Dikeh responded by saying she was going to physically attack her when next she visits Lagos.

"Funke please say this to me when you see me. Keep this same energy too!!! I will break your mouth I promise. Don't sub me if you ain't bold enough to tag me!!!" she wrote. It didn't take long before Funke Adesiyan replied to Tonto's threats.

Tonto Dikeh warns IK Ogbonna to back off her business

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while reacting to comments credited to IK Ogbonna. IK Ogbonna had taken to his Instagram stories to share a post where he talked about the consequences that will face someone's son after trying to get cheap publicity on social media.

"While breaking the Internet think of you pikin," he said. "To whom it main concern," he concluded. Trust Tonto Dikeh as she went on to warn the actor to stay away from her personal life because he wouldn't want her to dig deep into his own affairs.

"@ikogbonna Think about your son and how this fallout will affect him!! Cause I am a no hold back kinda sis my brother!! #E go bad #cause I don wan talk since you sue that girl but I just calm #My own is I will sue you back and demand for your butt x-ray #Dont play with me ik. And IK don't EVER mention my son again. #POST AND DELETE IN 1HOUR," she wrote.