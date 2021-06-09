RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh releases stunning photos to mark 36th birthday

The movie star celebrates her 36th birthday with 6 beautifully decorated cakes.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has released some stunning photos to mark her 36th birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where she shared the gorgeous photos.

"On this day an extraordinary human was born for great things and greatness she became," she captioned one of the photos.

The birthday girl also shared photos of the 6 huge and fancy cakes to celebrate her special day.

Happy birthday Dikeh from all of us at Pulse.

