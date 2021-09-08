RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh reacts to audio recording leaked of her begging her ex, Prince Kpokpogri

The actress is yet again caught in another messy breakup.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex Comrade Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to an audio recording where she was heard begging her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the movie star said the audio is an old tape.

Dikeh said the tape had nothing to do with the recent developments in their now-failed relationship.

The movie star's post came on the heels of her messy breakup with Kpokpogri.

The rumours of cracks in their relationship first broke in August after Kpokpogri was accused of cheating.

This was followed by several snide comments by Kpokpogri about the actress.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to audio recording leaked of her begging her ex, Prince Kpokpogri

