Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Dikeh, who is also a politician, took to her Instagram page and inferred that some individuals may be planning to cause problems regarding the elections.

She wrote, “Politics doing what it has been doing from day one putting citizens up against each other. Your choice is your choice, you can't force another to seeing your candidate is the best when they feel there is the best too.. the energy you are using to fight someone else is using it to make sure voter’s cards don’t go out. Online is not reality."

She had earlier stated that telling a Nigerian to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because we don’t have consciences.

In here words, “Telling a nigerian to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because normally we no get conscience. I would rather say vote wisely because the next 8years of your life and the growth of this great country depends on your choice…. We aren’t so wise either but I believe that our pains, setbacks, lacks and suffering should give us a little bit of wisdom.”

This is coming in the heat of another dose of controversy with her ex-husband, Churchill.