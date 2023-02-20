ADVERTISEMENT
Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Babatunde Lawal

Tonto has been very articulate about the coming elections.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dkeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Nollywood actress Tonto Dkeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has offered advice to Nigerians ahead of the coming elections, urging them to respect other people’s choices for presidential candidates.

Dikeh, who is also a politician, took to her Instagram page and inferred that some individuals may be planning to cause problems regarding the elections.

She wrote, “Politics doing what it has been doing from day one putting citizens up against each other. Your choice is your choice, you can't force another to seeing your candidate is the best when they feel there is the best too.. the energy you are using to fight someone else is using it to make sure voter’s cards don’t go out. Online is not reality."

She had earlier stated that telling a Nigerian to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because we don’t have consciences.

In here words, “Telling a nigerian to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because normally we no get conscience. I would rather say vote wisely because the next 8years of your life and the growth of this great country depends on your choice…. We aren’t so wise either but I believe that our pains, setbacks, lacks and suffering should give us a little bit of wisdom.”

This is coming in the heat of another dose of controversy with her ex-husband, Churchill.

The actress called him out a day after their son's seventh birthday and tagged him as a deadbeat father and the worst thing that ever happened to her.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

