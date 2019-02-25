Visiting Dubai for fun and business was part of Tonto Dikeh plan but spotting a popular actress with the husband of her best friend is driving her crazy.

The movie star dropped the bombshell via her Instagram stories on Monday, February 25, 2019. In her post, she expressed her shock and dismay over the action of the actress and even threatened to reveal the identity of the actress.

"God please we are ready just blow the trump...I mean how can leave your wife in Nigeria and bring her actress best friend to trip to Dubai??? Women I wish yall know these men we marry!! I'm livid and if anyone of you call my phone, I'll expose you! (To the actress you need to buried alive!! After all the famzing wife you betray her in such a way!! No wonder the say we are prostitutes!!" she wrote.

Well, we hope this doesn't escalate into something that would shake the roots of Nollywood. And guys, do you want Tonto Dikeh to reveal the identity of this popular actress?

If you say Tonto Dikeh is one of the most vocal celebrities around then you won't be wrong as she says it as it is without any blemish.

"Don’t let social media fool you" - Tonto Dikeh advice fans

Tonto Dikeh has got a piece of very kind and really important advice for her fans which includes them not getting carried away and fooled by what they see on social media. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 31, 2019. In a post, she talked about how people shouldn't get deceived by photos and lifestyles posted by on social media. She went on to caption the post with a quote that is worth reading;

"Don’t be fooled nor be pressured to live on the fast lane...I know people(MALE AND FEMALE) who travel abroad once a year and take pics to last the gram for a year(Slowly releasing them to make us feel they travel every day!! I know people(MALE AND FEMALE) who change 4times on a one time trip on a PJ for pics and post them periodically and we feel they travel every Sec in style...

"No pun intended “BUT THIS IS TO SAY NEVER WANT ANYONE LIFE, WORK YOUR LIFE AT YOUR PACE...Don’t get intimidated by any one's success..for all you know you cld be worth more that the life you envy or wish! LOVE YOU ALL. Good morning folks," she wrote.

When celebrities write epistles like this, we begin to wonder who they are always referring to because it is a well-known fact that most of these celebrities are known for living the flamboyant lifestyles being talked about by Tonto.