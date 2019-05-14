When Tonto Dikeh celebrates her next birthday, there might be a new addition to her body as she plans to get a new pair of boobs.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. According to her, this going to be the one gift she would be presenting herself.

"Dear lord Jesus, I have all i want for now...My birthday wish is that you make me schedule and that of Dr Ayo allign so i have my new boobs in jesus name i pray!!Thanks in addy Lord🤣🤣🤣 #KINGTONTO #KINGTONTOBIRTHDAYWISH #JUNE9TH #BUYING ME A NEW BREAST 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BOOBSWISH #GEMINIBABY 😛😛😛😛😛😛😛," she wrote.

We can't wait to see how that turns out for Tonto when she finally gets her through with the desire to get a boob job.

It is no news that that Tonto Dikeh has gone under the knife a couple of times to get some parts of her body fixed.

Back in 2018, the rumours of Tonto Dikeh's visit to the plastic surgeons began to filter the air. It didn't take long before she actually revealed that she indeed went under the knife.

Tonto Dikeh is so happy because of her new body

On Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 Tonto Dikeh thanked her surgeon for the work he did on her body. She wished him and his team a happy new year.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR TO MY SURGEON AND HIS CREW. Wish you all a great and fulfilled new year, Thanks for all you do for humanity...Thanks for letting God use you in my life as a great source of Joy!! For the first time, I took my time to appreciate my new body(Damn too sexy by the way), I cried, I leaped with joy and all I can say is am so ready to conquer the world with my new found confidence...Thank you so much Dr. Ayo @grandvillemedlaser and thanks to all the pretty nurses & doctors (recovery center) Super thanks to my Executive producer You are awesome honey, Love you so much, Mama. Thanks

"#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #KINGTONTOREALITYTV #LINDAIKEJITV #YOU ARE MOT READY YET I TELL YA #REALITYATITSPEAK #EXCITED #MOTHERHOOD #SEXYMUM #SURGERY #COSMESTIC SURGERY #GANG #FULL BODY RECONSTRUCTION #LIPO #NOPASTIC #NATURAL #HAPPYOLDIE #AM ALL FOT MAKING MAKING LOOK BETTER #KINGSMOM #2018 #BODY UNVEIL PARRY LOADING ‍♀️ ‍♀️ #WE ARE NOT REGULAR," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh shocked many Nigerians about her surgery when Linda Ikeji released the teaser from her reality show. In the trailer, the beautiful and controversial actress revealed that she's "going to be having cosmetic surgery."