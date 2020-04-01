It looks like Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has gotten herself tested for the dreaded coronavirus.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, where she shared a photo of an official of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control testing her for the virus.

Also spotted in the photo is her son, King.

It is not clear why the actress is testing for the virus but a lot of her friends and followers on Instagram have been camping at the comments section with prayers for her.

"@ucheelendu It will return negative my love, God is with you."

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

"@adaameh It is not your portion in Jesus Christ name Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

The dreaded coronavirus has continued to spread not only in Nigeria but across the world.

As at the time of publishing this article, Nigeria has confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases in three states, leaving the nation's total tally at 151.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 that nine new cases have been recorded in Osun State, two in Edo, and one in Ekiti.

All confirmed cases have been in 12 states across the country. Nine people have recovered and discharged, and two people have died.