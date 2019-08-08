One of your favoiurite celebrities, Tonto Dikeh says she has forgiven herself for lowering her standards for someone and still getting played.

The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2019, where she shared a post indicated how she was played by someone who she lowered her standards for.

"I FORGIVE YOU TONTO...DONT DO THAT AGAIN...#Post&Delete," she captioned the post.

Even though she did not reveal the identity of the person who played her, a lot of people might have a clue of who she is talking about.

Tonto Dikeh has never been shy to talk about her past relationships especially that of her failed marriage to businessman, Olakunle Churchill. A few months ago, she broke the Internet when she revealed some personal details about her marriage to Churchill Olakunle.

Tonto Dikeh has gone all out to share intimate details of her crashed marriage to Churchill Olakunle. In a tell-it-all video, Tonto alleged that her ex-husband was involved in internet fraud and rituals. The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.

"After I came back from giving birth to my son, I had been suspecting that he was into Yahoo...before I even came back to Nigeria I had already begun to suspect but the only thing that made me confirm was the night that he wasn't supposed to be home and I slept early because of my son. And I heard some noise in his room because he's in the penthouse and my room is under.

"So, I heard a noise upstairs, nobody was supposed to be in that room. I opened up this room, I saw a full-grown man wearing a red cloth in his waist with red candles everywhere around him with a laptop in his hands. Immediately I saw that I was shocked, I was simply shocked. I was not scared but I was shocked. I just started laughing and he got me and that was one of the first fights we had after I had King," she said.

Tonto Dikeh's new Youtube video gives not just not an explosive insight but also her side of the story in her crashed married to Churchill Olakunle.