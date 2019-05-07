Tonto Dikeh wants everyone to know the reason she dragged her ex-husband on social media over his sexual weakness.

The movie star made her reasons known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, while reacting to a statement from one of her followers. Tonto Dikeh had shared a post where she prayed that a number of women might have taken a lesson or two from her recent social media rants.

"I truly Hope you learn a thing or 2!! If it can happen to me it sure can happen to you!! Read lots of heartbreaking experienced emails and I wept for you more than I did me, For every pain out there God will heal you!! But best believe there is someone out there who will love you silly!! #Dont let the naysayers stop your process #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING," she wrote.

It didn't take long before a follower who apparently had a divergent view replied her. "ifygul I admired u till u brought the sexual part public, honestly that part was uncalled for," the follower wrote. Tonto Dikeh then went on to reveal the reason behind her comments on Churchill Olakunle's sexual deficiency.

"So a man fucking man say I'm on drugs and I cant use his sexual disease against him?? Ooo pls, honey, I sa8d more, For me, I will drag your life from hell and back until I'm ok!! We all cant be d same you know💋," she replied.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Tonto Dikeh shut the internet down when she revealed that her former husband, Churchill Olakunle couldn't last long in bed. It didn't end there, Tonto went on to call him a ritualist.

In a tell-it-all video, Tonto alleged that her ex-husband was involved in internet fraud and rituals. The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.

"After I came back from giving birth to my son, I had been suspecting that he was into Yahoo...before I even came back to Nigeria I had already begun to suspect but the only thing that made me confirm was the night that he wasn't supposed to be home and I slept early because of my son. And I heard some noise in his room because he's in the penthouse and my room is under.

"So, I heard a noise upstairs, nobody was supposed to be in that room. I opened up this room, I saw a full-grown man wearing a red cloth in his waist with red candles everywhere around him with a laptop in his hands. Immediately I saw that I was shocked, I was simply shocked. I was not scared but I was shocked. I just started laughing and he got me and that was one of the first fights we had after I had King," she said.

Tonto Dikeh's new Youtube video gives not just not an explosive insight but also her side of the story in her crashed married to Churchill Olakunle.