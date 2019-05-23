It looks like the beef between Tonto Dikeh and IK Ogbonna might be heading for the worse as she has dragged him again on Instagram.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 23, 2019, where she shared a post on her Instagram stories. Trust us guys when we say Tonto Dikeh took no prisoners as she made some comments about IK Ogbonna which will leave a lot of people talking.

"IK has your ass stopped licking??? Waiting for the bone your gonna throw! Patiently cause this dog wldnt stop barking anytime soon," she wrote.

IK Ogbonna is yet to respond to Tonto Dikeh's latest rants on social media but we know this gist is far from over.

This is not the first time Tonto Dikeh has threatened to drag IK Ogbonna on social media. We guess she truly kept to her promises...so let the drag season begin!!!

Tonto Dikeh warns IK Ogbonna to back off her business

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while reacting to comments credited to IK Ogbonna. IK Ogbonna had taken to his Instagram stories to share a post where he talked about the consequences that will face someone's son after trying to get cheap publicity on social media.

"While breaking the Internet think of you pikin," he said. "To whom it main concern," he concluded. Trust Tonto Dikeh as she went on to warn the actor to stay away from her personal life because he wouldn't want her to dig deep into his own affairs.

"@ikogbonna Think about your son and how this fallout will affect him!! Cause I am a no hold back kinda sis my brother!! #E go bad #cause I don wan talk since you sue that girl but I just calm #My own is I will sue you back and demand for your butt x-ray #Dont play with me ik. And IK don't EVER mention my son again. #POST AND DELETE IN 1HOUR," she wrote.