Tonto Dikeh has yet again denied that she is being held back in Dubai by security authority.

The actress released a video on her Instagram page on Thursday, November 28, 2019, where she laughed off the reports that her she is been held back in Dubai. She also revealed in the video that her international passport wasn't seized.

"So I heard that this bitter old disabled woman is still coming for me, said that they have my passport in Dubai...Really? That they have my passport, my international passport in Dubai, that the police have my passport in Dubai. I don't understand why people actually still read that blog. Is it your wish for me to lose this, girl? Then you don't know my name. My name will always remain King Tonto," she said.

It is no news that Tonto Dikeh and popular blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus had a free for all fight on Instagram a few days ago. It was one messy day on social media and they both called each other names.

There are reports that the rift started after the news of Tonto's alleged deportation broke on social media. She, however, came out to deny the deportation rumours.

Stella didn't end it there as she went on to reveal that Tonto Dikeh stole a certain Ini's (Not sure if it is the actress) boyfriend. [Instagram/OfficialStella Dimokorkokus]

In a video released by the movie star, she laughed off the insinuation that she was deported to Nigeria from Dubai.

"Hello, people whats up. I heard you guys have been looking for me up to the extent that you guys created fake news that I was deported. Really? Anyways I'm still here...still here...going to be here for a while. And please stop the fake news, I have not been deported. Y'all don't know my name? Its King Tonto. You guys are joking with me, I swear, these bloggers be joking with me," she said.

Prior to the release of this video, there had been reports that Tonto Dikeh was arrested in Dubai after reportedly getting into a fight with some security personals.