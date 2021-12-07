RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh dares Halima Abubakar to call out the bullies in Nollywood

Odion Okonofua

Dikeh wants to say 'Hello' to the bullies in Nollywood.

Nollywood movie stars Tonto Dikeh and Halima Abubakar [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]
Nollywood movie stars Tonto Dikeh and Halima Abubakar [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has dared her colleague, Halima Abubakar to name those behind bullying in Nollywood.

Abubakar had revealed that there are bullies in the movie industry.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the actress appealed to her colleague to reveal the names of the bullies in the industry.

"Lmaooo hallibooboo stop tensioning us Abeg…My friend no be every time you want give us gist you go come listen to people wey go tell you say you big pass this thing, give us gist. No do us half bread is better than none!! Name names jor, let us know and say hi to them," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Abubakar drew attention to the rate of bullying in the industry while reacting to the news of the 12-year-old student who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

She also revealed that she repeated a semester while in the university because of bullies.

Odion Okonofua

