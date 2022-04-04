RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I open leg for you no mean say we dey levels' - Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Prince Kpokpogri

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Dikeh wants Kpokpogri to return the all her jewelries in his custody.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri
Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to drag her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 4, 2022, the actress slammed the self-acclaimed activist.

"Anywhere I see you wearing the Hermes slippers I bought for you, you are going home barefoot. This is Abuja, contact pass contact. Power pass power," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Prince Kpokpogri
Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Prince Kpokpogri Pulse Nigeria

"I open leg for you no mean say we be levels! In order for you to maintain Peace this 2022 return my diamonds and other stuffs the Nigerian police couldn’t retrieve from you because I have no proof to claim. You never see anything."

Dikeh's post came hours after Kpokpogri called her a prostitute on Instagram.

"In as much as I don't like trouble, I don't shy away when I see one. Community penis you said? Fine! But for every husband you've slept with, every boyfriend you've snatched and the dirty life you've lived, you need to make peace with God and free yourself from this obvious depression, Ashawo," he wrote.

In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother.

"Oga Kpo kpo from morning till night, Abeg between me and you who is the Prostitute? Name the names of the husbands I have snatched or boyfriends, name a place any blog joined me together with anyone’s husband. Oo I call you a COMMUNITY PUBLIC DICK BECAUSE THATS WHO YOU!!" she wrote.

The movie star's post came hours after she shared a video of Kpokpogri dancing on her IG page.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh] Pulse Nigeria

It was followed by speculations about the former couple getting back together.

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.

It was followed by counter-accusations, arrests, sex tapes, third parties 'stray bullets' and even lawsuits.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

