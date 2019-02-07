Tonto Dikeh isn't having any of the changes made on Instagram as she has called them over their latest actions.

The movie star made her frustrations known on her Instagram page on Thursday, February 7, 2019. In her post, it's not up to the social media platform to make decisions on her behalf as she also revealed how she has lived for her fans and comments on the page.

"Plus I was 10person shy away from making 3.9following as at yesterday but today that has changed drastically!! Gimme back my followers, if others wldnt say I will (WE LIVE FOR OUR FOLLOWING) Instagram has become such a huge part of My life(And yours too but I know you will prefer to argue with your elders), I live for My comments and my Likes and Everything that comes with it...

"Sometimes when times fall apart in my life, All I do is pray and come to Instagram to stay happy with different varieties of Talents and stupidity!! I learn a lot here!! Instagram has become a culture and we live for the culture!! BUT WE MOST NEVER BE SLAVES TO THE CULTURE!! So in this digital culture, I belong to, Our/MY Followings, likes & comment is all I live for and it kills me to have that messed with..😬😬😬😬😬😬😬 #DIGITALLIFE #REALLIFE #STAYREALTOYOURSELF #ILOST40FOLLOWERS #YOU? @INSTAGRAM," she captioned the post.

Tonto Dikeh apparently is not happy with Instagram and we hope she gets a response from the social media platform because she is not just a verified user but one of the most followed celebrities in Nigeria.

Talking about most followed celebrities in Nigeria, we brought to guys a few weeks ago that Davido is now the most followed celeb in the country with over 9 million followers.

