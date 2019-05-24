Tonto Dikeh has gone after a follower on Instagram who has a thing for begging her for money but pretending to be an American pilot.

The actress shared her experience with the alleged fraudster on her Instagram page on Friday, May 24, 2019. According to her this particular person and some others have devised a means to open accounts on social media to carry out fraud.

"Upcoming Yahoo SHILDREN I See you!! The amount of fake accounts on insta just to beg and troll is alarming!! Una get time, YOUR MATES Are signing deals you are opening fake accounts on the gram!! Weldone Ma weldone sir," she captioned the post.

Tonto Dikeh is not the first celebrity who has called out online beggars.

From Omoni Oboli to Annie Idibia to Uti Nwachukwu, we've seen these guys pour out their frustrations and disgust about this new trend.

Seeking financial aid from celebrities by certain people on social media has become a trend and the latest victim, Omoni Oboli's response to one of them is a must read. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she called out a particular lady who is notorious for sending messages to people asking for financial assistance.

"These are the issues...I have never responded to begging comments ever because I know first hand that we’ve all needed a little assistance and maybe even still do so we have to ask but...You are asking for assistance for what exactly? What is the end game? Is it to start a business that will eventually give you some financial freedom? If so, fantastic! I applaud you!

"When it becomes a lifestyle is when it gets worrisome. How do you for months or years drop the same comment on hundreds or thousands of posts? It reminds me of those days nicely dressed guys would come to you outside business places and say they lost their wallet and they just needed transport fare. You will then know you’ve been had when the same guy meets you the following week with the exact same story. It’s now online," she wrote.

Even though Omoni agreed that the economic situation in the country is bad, every young person ought to be able to think of ways to make money the right way.