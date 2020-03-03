Tonto Dikeh has gotten for herself a Bentley Continental GT worth eleven million naira and she can't keep calm about it.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, March 2, 2020, where she shared a video of the latest addition to her garage. In the video, you can hear an unidentified person claiming that she paid in full for the car.

Dikeh went on to caption the video with a message where she bragged about her achievements so far.

"#Awon Audio detector, how market?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 CAN'T WAIT TO HOLD AND CARESS Las las God I’m not making mouth I’m just humbled ...I AM JUST A SIMPLE FARMER OOO, imagine if I become an actress??? Ehmmmmmmm.

She went on to brag about all her achievements so far as she shared the video of her new car [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

"#ANYWAY THESE ARE THE REASONS I HAVE BEEN PUSHING AND MIA... E no easy I no go lie #AUDIOLIFEESTYLETHATPAYS #AUDIOKING #FARMGIRL," she captioned the video.

Tonto Dikeh and her son, King [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto's latest car is a 2005 Bentley Continental GT Coupe which according to cars website, Edmunds.com goes for around $33,000 (N11M).