Tonto Dikeh has always given us the hint that she is no longer single as we think with the newly shared loved up photos on her Instagram page, she's got a man and we wonder who the mystery is.

Tonto Dikeh who is presently holidaying in Dubai with her son and friends, shared some photos on her Instagram stories on Monday, February 25, 2019. Spotted in some of the photos is a young man who appears to be all lovey-dovey with the actress.

She went on to put up a "Love You" sign close to the yet to be identified young man's face in one of the photos. Maybe as time goes on, Tonto Dikeh will reveal the identity of her mystery friend and the kind of relationship they share.

A few months ago, we brought to you the news that we think Tonto Dikeh might be secretly married. Even though the authenticity of that gist is yet to be proven, the actress left us with no doubts after her comments on social media.

Is Tonto Dikeh secretly married?

We aren't trying to start off any rumours but apparently, it looks like Tonto Dikeh is secretly married. The movie star left us with no doubts but to believe that she is married when she posted a message on her Instagram stories on Thursday, January 10, 2018. In her post she talked about her son and herself were missing his 'Stepdad.'

"11 hours flight and all we can think of is how we miss step daddy!! Our lives changed meeting you," she wrote.

Well, after reading this we are certain a lot of her fans and admirers will only be left with one question which is, who is Tonto Dikeh's new husband? All we need to do right now is keep our fingers crossed and wait to see the new man in her life.