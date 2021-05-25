Tonto Dikeh advises people against going back to their exes, describes them as 'vomit'

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, May 24, 2021, the movie star described such a move as 'going back to our vomits.'

"Dear woman/man, if your ex is still your type, then you have failed. Wahalai ooo wrong. Dear men/women, we level up not to go back on our vomit," she said.

"Growth is very necessary for all aspects of our lives. Growth makes you understand your wrongs."

Dikeh's post has greeted with mixed reactions. While many of her fans praised her for the inspiring post, others believed she was shading her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle.

The former couple were famous for calling each other out after their marriage crashed in 2017.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh sent the entire social media into a frenzy when she released a series of videos on her failed marriage.

Pulse Nigeria

In a tell it all video, the actress dragged her former husband, Churchill Olakunle over his infidelity and involvement in Internet fraud.

The couple got divorced in 2017.