Tomi Odunsi has everything to be thankful for after on Mother's Day as she recounts four horrible miscarriages.

Tomi Odunsi welcomed her first baby earlier in the year.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Tomi Odunsi has everything to be thankful for after on Mother's Day as she recounts four horrible miscarriages. [Instagram/TomiOdunsi]

According to her, despite all the sad events that happened prior to her welcoming her first baby, God restored everything for her.

"Happy first Mother's Day to ME!!! After 4 horrible miscarriage experience and losing my beloved cousin Funmi to cancer, God restored me in every way. HE came into my life unexpectedly mysteriously and my world is filled with so much joy.

"In my few weeks of being a NEW Mum, it's been very interesting and yet amazing, all worth it. To all who have experienced lose, God will restore YOU! Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers in every capacity of mothering. You are a HERO!" she wrote.

Tomi Odunsi is a Nigerian television actress, singer, and songwriter best known for playing "Salewa" in the television series, Tinsel.

Tomi Odunsi-Fadina and her husband, Seun, welcomed their first baby earlier in the year. [Instagram/TomiOdunsi]

Tomi Odunsi-Fadina and her husband, Seun, welcomed their first baby earlier in the year.