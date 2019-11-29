Just so you know even the wealthy folks love the idea of freebies too like Toke Makinwa whose sole desire is to find someone to pamper her this Christmas.

The media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, November 28, 2019. According to her, she wants the person to spoil her just for two weeks and they are done!...so nobody starts 'catching' feelings.

"Looking for Christmas romance only for 2 weeks, someone that'll spin me make my belle sweet. We break up after the yuletide season, any takers?.

"In short 2, one is too small, I need a romance for 2 weeks, I've got an expensive taste so come correct o, merry soon Christmas," her tweets read.

So if you are up to the task and can be with Toke Makinwa and have the emotional capability to end things immediately after the yuletide season then send her that DM.

Fans and critics are no newcomers to Toke's posts on social media...so these tweets don't surprise us!

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 4, 2019. In her post, she prayed not just to fall in love but achieve other set goals.

“I want to fall sooooooo deeply in love, make lots and lots and lots of money, travel the world, discover new places and see the world 🌎, have some Bambinos, serve God and glow till eternity ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨⚡️⚡️🔥💥☄️#everythinggoodwillcome #Onbecomingmore #Iambecomingmore,” she wrote.

We feel like Toke Makinwa is an unapologetic romantic and she is never shy to say it. She always quick to say the kind of things she desires in life and kind of find it really genuine and cool.