On Saturday, February 16, 2019, a day earlier fixed for the polls, the on-air personality shared on her Instagram an image of some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members captured sleeping in the open.

She seemed confused after learning about the hold up which means balloters can only visit polling units a week after. Ahead of the elections, the land borders in Nigeria were closed to allow for an organized, free and fair elections.

But the plan so far has seemed like a waste.

"I am disgusted at the blatant disregard, you wait till 2am to announce the postponement of the elections????Why??? People have travelled far and wide to their various polling units and you do this????

"Which way Nigeria???? Why do we love to embarrass ourselves so much? The whole world is watching and we do this???? I am so confused," Makinwa shared in an angry post.

All for nothing

To ensure that she is able to vote for the candidate of her choice, the radio personality confirmed that she temporarily moved to her parent's residence.

Toke Makinwa shared this on Twitter while responding to a tweet from Cool FM presenter Dotun who is also not impressed. He attempted to console her over INEC's postponement that has left him unimpressed.

"Absolute no regard for us. Totally bad out of context. Pele Toke baby," he tweets.