Media girl Toke Makinwa has advised people to stop criticising women when their partners are caught cheating.

In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page on Thursday, March 25, 2021, the multi-talented media personality said when a man betrays his marital vows, rather than say "men will disgrace you", people should say "men will disgrace themselves" because the man's guilt is not the woman's to bear.

"Stop saying “men will disgrace you”, that is alluding and accepting shame for another’s crime. Instead say “men will disgrace themselves”. Adults should carry their cross without the distribution of shame, the woman was not in the mix, leave her out of the insults," she tweeted.

"I know we all love a good hot, pipping, steaming tea but can we try to cultivate the habit of not bashing women for the wrongs of their partners, if a woman gets cheated on by her husband/partner resist the urge to blame her for his wrongdoing and no, it’s no reflection on her."

Makinwa is known to be quite vocal about her thoughts and views on relationships, marriages, and even political issues in the country.

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.