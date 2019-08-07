Toke Makinwa wants everyone to know that she is single for a particular reason even though she not against the idea of getting married.

The media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, while trying to clear on her relationship status. According to her, the decision to stay single is not because she has a shortage of men at her beck and call, but because she wants something special.

"First, I am still single, as single as a dollar bill but not as a result of the scarcity of “men”, but by choice. I love me too much to share me with anyone till.... well till I find someone who is worth it," she tweeted.

She also went on to tweet about marriage which for her is a beautiful institution using her parents' union as an example.

"Second, I am not anti-marriage, I love the institution, the greatest love story I have ever heard of or seen was my folks, they loved and joked about dying together and they were buried side by side. I am a lover girl, just won’t tolerate the BS," she concluded.

Toke Makinwa is famous for her social media posts where she bluntly speaks about her expectations in a relationship.

Fans and critics are no newcomers to Toke's posts on social media...so these tweets don't surprise us!

“I want to fall sooooooo deeply in love” - Toke Makinwa wishes

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 4, 2019. In her post, she prayed not just to fall in love but achieve other set goals.

“I want to fall sooooooo deeply in love, make lots and lots and lots of money, travel the world, discover new places and see the world 🌎, have some Bambinos, serve God and glow till eternity ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨⚡️⚡️🔥💥☄️#everythinggoodwillcome #Onbecomingmore #Iambecomingmore,” she wrote.

We feel like Toke Makinwa is an unapologetic romantic and she is never shy to say it. She always quick to say the kind of things she desires in life and kind of find it really genuine and cool.