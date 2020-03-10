Toke Makinwa says she knows photos of her massive buttocks will trend hence her decision to share some of them on Instagram.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, where she shared some really thirsty photos.

She even captioned one of the photos with a quote that it's going to be thirst trapping week.

Well, Makinwa will certainly have the guys drooling all over her photos on Instagram today.

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

Toke Makinwa is one of the most popular celebrities from this part of the world [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.