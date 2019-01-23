Toke Makinwa for the umpteenth time has come out to talk about her recently enhance body which she believes was an idea given to doctors by God.

The media personality made this known via her latest vblog. In the new episode, Toke Makinwa adviced women not to be deterred if the ever feel like enhancing their bodies.

"This year, I am going to speak to those people who might be going through a phase in their life right now where they’re feeling shamed as a result of things they’ve done at some point in the past — or who are not necessarily bold enough to take the step and own certain things. Everyone has self-esteem issues. Everyone has one or two things that they are not proud about.

“If we are open to the invention of technology, why are we not open to the invention of medical science? If you are someone who wants to get a boob job for yourself, if you want to get any part of your body enhanced, don’t let anybody shame you for making those choices. It is the same God that gave the scientist the brain to invent certain things like phones, sim cards, that gave doctors the brain to find new ways to make the body better,” she said.

A few days to the end of 2018, Toke Makinwa revealed to all fans and followers on social media that she had actually gone under the knife for plastic surgeries.

"I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever)"- Toke Makinwa says

Toke Makinwa has for the first time revealed that she had plastic surgery after tweeting about hating her body and fixing it. The media personality took to her Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where she talked about her 2018 lessons in review.

"This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever). I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learnt to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey), I learnt to be at peace. #2018Lessons," she tweeted.

It didn't end there as she also revealed that she tried to give love a chance in 2018 but it didn't work out as planned.