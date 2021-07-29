RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'No one can judge me, no one is feeding me' - Toke Makinwa

The media personality reacts after controversial comments about Kelly Clarkson's divorce settlement.

Media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Toke Makinwa has reacted to the backlashes melted on her since her now-controversial comments about Kelly Clarkson's divorce settlement.

Clarkson was directed by a court to pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, $200,000 (N100M) monthly in spousal support.

Makinwa while reacting to the judgment said it was odious for a woman to pay that sum to her ex-husband.

Kelly Clarkson and husband, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson and husband, Brandon Blackstock ece-auto-gen

After she shared her views, she was slammed on social media. Even her colleague and OAP, N6 took to Instagram, where he described her as unintelligent.

Makinwa in her response to all the bashing on social media said she isn't afraid to air her mind about any topic.

"The freedom that comes from not trying to impress the world. Not caring if you are liked or not, not trying to fit in, not allowing the crowd mentality own you is priceless," she wrote.

The media personality reacts after controversial comments about Kelly Clarkson's divorce settlement. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

"I am not afraid of airing my opinion, if I'm wrong I'll learn, if I'm right I welcome diversity. Too many people are too afraid to live for fear of judgment. No one can judge me, no one is feeding me, no one deserves that much power."

Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

