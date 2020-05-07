Toke Makinwa believes that a lot of men cannot handle successful women because of financial insecurity and status.

The media personality during a live Instagram chat with former OAP and presenter, IK OsaKioduwa said for her, it has never been about status when searching for a partner.

''A lot of women don't have any problems with dating who...It's not about status for me. For me I'm more interested in a guy who has purpose, a guy who is grounded in his purpose, someone who knows where he is going," she said.

"Because money can up and leave. You can marry someone who has money today and in two years the guy doesn't have all that money anymore. But I feel like sometimes, guys think they can handle it, and they think it is nice on paper, even in that reality, a lot of them cannot handle a successful woman.

Makinwa has always been vocal about her thoughts when it comes to relationships and social topics

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.