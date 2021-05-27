RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'There’s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency' - Toke Makinwa

Odion Okonofua

Makinwa says the energy of a consistent man is admirable.

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Media girl Toke Makinwa has revealed that one of the qualities she finds attractive in men is consistency.

The On-Air personality made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

"As a woman in the space/stage I’m at now, there’s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency, that “do as I said I would” energy is so admirable, I fuck with that," she tweeted.

"Truth is we as you grow older you’ll realize how much easier it is to be straight up with yourself first, I hardly tell lies these days cos to be honest, no one is feeding me, I don’t need to waste my own time sugar-coating words or not matching energy, everyone will be ok."

"To keep the 10 commandments these days is easy, I don suffer plenty on earth pls I can’t risk going to hell for anybody. It is either Yes, No, Maybe - I’ll see what I can do (communicated) or sorry it’s not a good time right now for this. I’m an adult, no need for games."

A few weeks ago, the multi-talented media personality expressed her worry over finding the right man without complications.

According to her, adulthood is a ghetto.

Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

