Toke Makinwa loses valuables to thieves in London

She was one of the guests who graced the white wedding of actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, in North Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Three days after the wedding, the media personality took to her Snapchat story to disclose that she has been robbed.

According to her, her valuables were taken away by thieves. She said that she is speechless and couldn't help but wonder how such a thing could have happened to her.

She wrote: "Just got robbed in London… I’m speechless. All my valuables are gone. Gosh how could this happen to me."

Makinwa is latest Nigerian celebrity to complain about losing their things to robbers in a foreign country.

Afrocentric singer Yemi Alade recently got robbed over the weekend in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, where she went to perform.

She shared the terrible ordeal on Instagram, narrating how thieves got into her hotel room, went through her belongings and stole all the money they could find.

"A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal all the money they could find. Very good," she wrote.