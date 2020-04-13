Toke Makinwa is lamenting over the sudden increase in crime rates in some parts of the country since the lockdown order issued by the government.

There have been reports of robbery cases in some areas of Nigeria since the government issued a lockdown over coronavirus surge.

The media personality in a post shared via her Instagram stories on Monday, April 13, 2020, where she expressed her fear over the rising crime rates in the country.

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

"There is a pandemic there killing people, there's hunger threatening to kill people, there is a crime threatening the peace of the people, what type of year is this??? God pls have mercy," she wrote.

Toke Makinwa is lamenting over the sudden increase in crime rates in some parts of the country since the lockdown order issued by the government. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Toke Makinwa is lamenting over the sudden increase in crime rates in some parts of the country since the lockdown order issued by the government. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Toke Makinwa's statement is coming on the heels of robbery incidents that have been recorded in different parts of the country especially Lagos and Ogun states.

However, the police in Ogun state has made some arrest.

Some of the suspected cultists terrorising the Ifo and Sango-Ota areas of Ogun state. [@mr_adunbarin]

According to the police, the suspects were involved in supremacy clashes between rival cult groups in Ifo and Sango- Ota axis of the state