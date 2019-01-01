Toke Makinwa's new year wish for her female fans is really interesting as she prays they experience plenty of orgasms and laughter in 2019.

The media personality expressed her heart desire for her fans via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

"Cheers to plenty orgasms and laughter in 2019. My dear, you deserve orgasms and laughter," she wrote.

Hey ladies...we all know everyone desires to have a year full of laughter but does getting a lot of orgasms, make the new year resolution list? Just so you all know, Toke Makinwa isn't your everyday celebrity as she knows how to express herself all the time and sometimes we are left awe because of her confidence level.

"I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever)"- Toke Makinwa says

Toke Makinwa has for the first time revealed that she had plastic surgery after tweeting about hating her body and fixing it. The media personality took to her Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where she talked about her 2018 lessons in review.

"This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever). I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learnt to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey), I learnt to be at peace. #2018Lessons," she tweeted.

It didn't end there as she also revealed that she tried to give love a chance in 2018 but it didn't work out as planned. Indeed Toke Makinwa had an amazing 2018 and never for once failed to keep everyone talking about her. From talking about the kind of men she won't be dating to releasing hot bikini photos on her birthday, Toke was indeed one of the most talked about celebrities in 2018.

Toke Makinwa says she is no longer into dark-skinned men

Toke Makinwa wants you all to know that she is no longer into dark chocolatey men, rather she is opened to meeting just anyone. The media personality made this confession known via her Instagram page on Sunday, November 25, 2018. According to Makinwa, she no longer finds dark chocolate guys attractive.

"Congrats TM you are growing. I no longer have a spec. I find dark chocolatey guys not attractive anymore. The lord is good," she wrote.

Well, light-skinned brothers who have been crushing on Toke...the gates of heaven have been opened for you guys, slide into her DM and do your thing. 2019 might just be your year of walking Toke Makinwa down the aisle.