Toke Makinwa is the latest celebrity to share with fans her experience with a secret admirer who has this time around, come bearing gifts.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 17, 2019, where she shared a short video of the perfume gift on her Instastories. She went to thank the mystery admirer for the gift.

"Dear secret admirer, thank you, forgive my voice @Flu," she captioned the video. Interesting guys as we hope this mystery admirer (We guess it was from a guy) comes out to state his reasons and intentions...don't be shy!

It's only normal for celebrities to have secret and sometimes open admirers spoil them with gifts. We've had cases where these admirers have either physically approached these celebs or storm their DMs to profess their 'undying' love.

Mercy Aigbe and Fathia Balogun are no newcomers to secret admirers and their bold steps towards living the fan zone to becoming the real deal.

Mysterious man begs to date Mercy Aigbe on Instagram

Wonders they say will never end as a mysterious man has professed his undying love for Mercy Aigbe on Instagram. Apparently disturbed by the message, Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 19, 2018, where she posted a screenshot of the message she received from the mysterious man simply identified as "Mr Paul."

"Guys so as I sit waiting patiently for more @mag_divas customers at my store, I decided to quickly check my DM and lo and behold I came across this message ........ pls I need your advise what reply should I give this person #funnydms," she captioned the photo.

Fathia Balogun shares encounter with young man who wants to be her boyfriend

Age is only a number as Faithia Balogun shares an interesting story of a young man who is trying to woo her despite their age difference. The veteran actress shared her encounter with the mysterious young man on her Instagram page on Friday, October 26, 2019. According to even though she told the man her second son is about to get into the university and that she has a man, the young man has remained optimistic.

"I met one young man who is around 30 years here in US. He asked for my name and number. He asked I show him my IG page. He wants a relationship. I told him, my second child is on his way to university already and I have a man already. He said I lied with my age. I collected his number and insist that I won't give him mine.

"I couldn't stop laughing all through the trip back home. I won't call him but I truly like how self-assured he came across, smart, full of life, optimistic and I need not say how handsome he is. I thought about him more than once, had to delete his number. The young men out there are not playing. This is more than STEWWWW," she wrote.

Fathia Balogun might be aging beautifully but it still goes to show that her beauty still brings all the boys to the yard.