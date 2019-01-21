Toke Makinwa has a message for all the single mothers around who have been able to raise their kids on their own.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Monday January 21, 2019. In her post which she dedicated to Ciara's husband, Russell, she praised him for taking up the responsiblity of taking care of his step son.

"My MCM today has to be this guy. If you’ve been following the whole Future Vs Ciara n Russell drama you’ll know why. See I love future, I’m a huge fan of his whole vibe. He makes good music too but what is wrong is wrong. The black community has enough single mothers raising kids all by themselves, the narrative of absentee fathers has been played for so long that I’m sure if you check now senior future is probably a product of single parenting too. While life happens and sometimes it’s no ones fault, if you see a man who accepts your kid and is raising him like his own, like truly loves your own blood and is present in his life, he deserves all the praise in the world,'' she wrote.

Toke then went on to write about single mothers who have weathere the storm to raise their kids alone. She praised them and prayed for them to let go of any bitterness in their heart so they can prosper.

"Today I use this as a point of contact to every single mother raising kids on their own while the sperm donors are walking around, may you find your own Russell, and May your baby daddy live long enough to become a step father to his own child. May you find the strength to move on without any bitterness, it’s not easy but bitterness will kill you before your time. Let go and Let God. I pray you invest in your glow up and level up so bad that your shine will blind anyone working against you. Don’t get even, get better. To all the good men out there just trying to do right and live right, more muscle to your hustle, may the world sing your praise and celebrate you even more. #mondaymotivation #Inspired," she concluded.

The last time Toke Makinwa talked about deadbeat dads was back in a few weeks ago when she called out a certain guy who assaulted the mother of his kids.

Toke Makinwa unhappy with fathers who neglect role in a family

A few weeks ago, Toke Makinwa revealed that she was unhappy over an incident involving assault to a woman she lends financial assistance to. She offers help to the victim who is forced to raise her child alone for lack of support from her partner identified as Bolaji.

Following a recent violence causing the woman to lose her valuables, Makinwa issues a warning to the partner threatening regrettable consequences if he is unable to render an apology within a given timeline.

"I am giving you 24 hours to contact her, buy back the phone you smashed in the process. How dare you threaten her? This one will be your last. You go to her, apologize to her and leave her the heck alone. If you are not going to support them, do not stand in her way," the radio presenter ordered in post on her Instagram page.