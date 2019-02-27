Alongside a male guest, the radio presenter touched on why there is a high frequency of breakups.

The pair analysed during their discussion about a need for communication. This can ensure there is an understanding about shared goals between partners.

"If you are a money person, there is nothing wrong with liking money. Anybody with you needs to understand that.

"I am not talking about girls that are doing nothing and are waiting for a man to walk into their lives and upgrade them. That is totally wrong!

"When you see a woman who has her sh*t together. Who is working each day to make herself better. If she is on a hustle, if you cannot add to that hustle, my brother leave her alone.

"Forget this talk of gold digger. She likes money too much. Is it not money she is using to maintain herself?," the OAP makes a submission of the show.

While rounding up with the discussion, she added that it is important to identify the direction to take in a relationship with one's partner.

In her opinion, it can help when there is a preference for communication over expectations. More relationships will last longer if this is considered for an action.