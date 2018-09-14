Toke Makinwa dragged on Instagram by N6

news

Toke Makinwa didn't see this coming as fellow On-Air personality, N6 has dragged her over what he feels are comments directed towards him.

A few days ago, Toke Makinwa had taken to her Instagram stories where she posted a message which looked like a direct message towards N6. We all know N6 isn't the kind of celeb who takes likely those kinds of statements.

An obviously pissed N6 took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 13, 2018, where he took Toke Makinwa to the cleaners. He posted a throwback and most recent photo of Toke with a caption insinuating that she had her skin bleached.

"SOME PEOPLE WILL GET TO THE PEARLY GATES & GOD HIMSELF WHO CREATED THEM WILL NOT EVEN RECOGNISE THEM. I GUESS IF YOU DONT NEED YOUR ORIGINAL SHADE THEN THROW IT AT OTHERS .. #ThrowbackThursday #BackToYourDefaultSettings #eDonTeyPeopleDeyFreeYouTM #NotMe #iDontDoSubs #TeamN6 #WarReady #ItsBBQSeason #SheAskedForIt #FakerThatTaiwanProducts #Olodo #AwonSmallGirlBigGod #TheLastTimeYouCameForMeILetItSlide #YouMyDearWillLearnToStayInYourLane ✌️Dear Young Ladies if this Fraud of a Woman is Goals to you then you are a Gullible MORON & need your head Examined. #ThatAllIWillSay #ForNow," he wrote.

This is a common trend among celebrities as they always get into feuds which sometimes really don't last long and in some rare cases become fully blown. We hope N6 and Toke Makinwa won't be fighting till the remaining part of the year.

Rundown of how the feud started

Ok, guys in case you don't know how this who feud started, let's give you a rundown of what led to this shading and name calling. A few days ago, AY the comedian had commented on D'banj's photo while on vacation in Dubai with his wife , saying he was praying for them to have another child.

N6 and his colleague called AY for making such comments, insisting it wasn't anybody's business as to when the Oyebanjos will be expecting a child. Well, Toke Makinwa apparently threw shades at N6 for calling out AY and his recent post is a reaction to her comments.