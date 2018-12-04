Pulse.ng logo
Toke Makinwa designs Christmas tree with Hermes boxes [Photos]

Toke Makinwa designs Christmas tree with Hermes boxes [Photos]

Toke Makinwa is super ready for the yuletide season and she isn't even playing.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

It's that season of the year where Christmas trees of different shapes, sizes and designs fill the homes of families and your favourite celebs aren't left out like the one in Toke Makinwa's house.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, where she shared photos of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree. A very interesting feat of the tree is the fact that she decorated the tree with Hermes boxes! These cost a fortune!

"It's the most wonderful time of the year. Thank you @bseasonss for a day well spent putting up my Christmas tree and decorating my space. I'm such a Christmas girl, if you are so busy then come and transform your space," she captioned the photos.

 

Toke Makinwa isn't the only celebrity who appears set for one of the most celebrated seasons in the year. A few weeks ago, Mercy Aigbe who probably is a 'Christmas girl' took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa says she is no longer into dark skinned men

Mercy Aigbe appears set for Christmas

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

It's the yuletide season already and a lot of people are already in the mood for one of the most celebrated seasons of the year. Mercy Aigbe happens to be one of those celebrities who has already gotten in the mood for the season as she has gotten for herself a beautiful Christmas tree. In a post on her Instagram page, the beautiful and talented actress said she is pretty excited as it's that time of the year.

Everything about Mercy Aigbe's Christmas tree looks amazing and we can't feel all the happiness and positive vibes this photo brings. However, you can't take away the fact that Mercy Aigbe looks stunning in this photo.

Here's why Mercy Aigbe is one of the most glamorous women in Nollywood play

Here's why Mercy Aigbe is one of the most glamorous women in Nollywood

(BellaNaija)

 

As we celebrate the yuletide season, may we all experience the peace, joy, and happiness like the one reflected on Mercy Aigbe's photo with her Christmas tree.

