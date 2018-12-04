Toke Makinwa designs Christmas tree with Hermes boxes [Photos]

news

It's that season of the year where Christmas trees of different shapes, sizes and designs fill the homes of families and your favourite celebs aren't left out like the one in Toke Makinwa's house.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, where she shared photos of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree. A very interesting feat of the tree is the fact that she decorated the tree with Hermes boxes! These cost a fortune!

"It's the most wonderful time of the year. Thank you @bseasonss for a day well spent putting up my Christmas tree and decorating my space. I'm such a Christmas girl, if you are so busy then come and transform your space," she captioned the photos.

Toke Makinwa isn't the only celebrity who appears set for one of the most celebrated seasons in the year. A few weeks ago, Mercy Aigbe who probably is a 'Christmas girl' took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

