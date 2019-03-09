It seemed like a departure from the experiences of most voters during the presidential and federal parliamentary elections two weeks earlier.

Before this, many Nigerians including Makinwa showed that they were disappointed after the polls were shifted due to unpreparedness by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but now the OAP is giving a commendation that is surprising even to her.

Sharing via Twitter today she says, "Voting done. Very orderly at my polling unit I must confess."

Though voting commenced early in most polling units, the participation has been low in areas such as Ekiti and especially five states in the south-east of Nigeria such as Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo States.

In Kano State however, a day after the celebration of the 2019 International Women's Day, there have been a large turnout of female voters recorded.