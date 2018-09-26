Toke Makinwa can't wait to have a daughter

news

Toke Makinwa has a prayer she hopes God answers soon which is to be blessed with a daughter.

The multi-talented media personality took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, where she made this wish. According to her, her daughter is going to be so proud of her.

"My daughter has so much to be proud of her mama for, can’t wait to have a little princess," she tweeted.

She also went on to reveal that when she eventually has a daughter, they will go on play dates and all those cool stuff parents do with kids.

"If I have a daughter we”ll have so many play dates, dress alike, heck there’ll be her own brand of bags too," she wrote.

We all know that Toke Makinwa being a fashionista will definitely inculcate all those fashion styles into her daughter. We can't wait for the day we will have to post photos of Toke Makinwa and her daughter wearing matching attires and slaying for the gram!

This is not the only wish Toke Makinwa has been asking God for a while as we can recall a few months ago, she wished she had a man.

Toke Makinwa wishes she had a man

Toke Makinwa misses the idea of her coming home to the arms of a man . The beautiful multi-talented media personality made this know on her Instagram stories on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

"So at times like this guys, I wish I had a man to get home to just kick it with and just chat about, and at other times I grab the remote control...tv," she said. Guys, Toke Makinwa is one gorgeous and talented woman and we wonder why you aren't shooting your shots!

Toke Makinwa has a lot of goodies but will only share with future hubby

Back in June 2018, Toke Makinwa shared her qualities her future husband would be proud of . The beautiful and multi-talented media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. According to Toke whoever marries her is going to be proud of her.

"Whoever I marry, you gon be so proud of this baby girl, you’ll bless God daily for the warrior he’s blessed you with. A cornerstone, her spirit is undefeated, her soul is gold. From that orphan girl to Queen," she tweeted. She didn't end it there, she went on to reveal what her future kids will call her. "My kids will call me blessed," she concluded.