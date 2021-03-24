Media girl Toke Makinwa has called out the fire service department after they failed to show up immediately after a fire incident at her residence.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the media personality slammed the organisation for its delay in putting out the fire.

"Nigeria is jokes man, this is a fucking movie. There was a fire at my house last night, thank God it was curtailed, emergency fire department was called guys guess what time they strolled in to my house? 1pm today," she tweeted.

"This country is designed to frustrate you, you call on the fire department and they show up almost 20 hours later asking questions like “who put out the fire”? I am still shocked."

"5 fire fighters in uniform walk up to me talking about can they inspect the location of the fire outbreak?? We needed you at 10pm last night you didn’t show up, we fought to contain the situation and you want to inspect what exactly??? This country is pure cruise."

"Then they ask to come back to teach the household how to use a fire extinguisher, between the shock I’m feeling, the anger and tiredness, I’m not sure how to feel about my country Nigeria."

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.